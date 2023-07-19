Crews work on a sinkhole along SR-67 through Lakeside and Ramona on July 18, 2023. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — Both northbound lanes of State Route 67 through Lakeside and Ramona have reopened following the completion of emergency repair work, Caltrans announced.

Traffic officials say the roadway just north of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road to just south of Foster Truck Trail was open to traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency work began when a suspected sinkhole was discovered under the northbound SR-67 lanes during scheduled paving operations Tuesday morning around 3 a.m.

What was originally thought to be a sinkhole was eventually classified as a “pavement failure due to a saturated clay sub grade,” Caltrans explained. It’s believed by officials that the saturation was the result of underground runoff from winter storms earlier this year.

Caltrans says crews excavated a trench 12.5 feet wide, 85 feet long and 6 feet deep to remove the saturated clay sub grade. The area was then backfilled with a base made of sand and crushed rock, three layers of geogrid and capped with eight inches of asphalt concrete, officials explained.

“We would like to thank the communities of Lakeside, Ramona and Julian, the traveling public and local businesses for their patience and understanding while we completed this emergency work project,” said Caltrans District 11 Acting Director Allan Kosup.

Striping of the lanes will take place in the next day or two, according to Caltrans.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, motorists can visit Caltrans’ QuickMap.

This work will coincide with the ongoing SR-67 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.