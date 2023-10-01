SAN DIEGO — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through downtown have reopened, Caltrans announced Sunday morning.

This is also true for all on-ramps, off-ramps and connectors that had been closed for bridge repair work over State Route 163. Caltrans says crews completed the repairs ahead of schedule.

Since Friday, six miles of northbound I-5 had been squeezed into one lane for the second of two major maintenance closures to the roadway in the past month.

“A big thanks to all involved in the effort,” Caltrans stated in social media post. “Drive safely. Have a nice weekend.”