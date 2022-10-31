SAN DIEGO — A closure of the northbound Interstate 805 connector to the Eastbound Interstate 8 is scheduled for Wednesday night, Caltrans announced.

The off-ramp will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance. The work is scheduled overnight due to low traffic volumes during that time, according to Caltrans. This is meant to minimize traffics impacts and increase worker safety.

During that time, Caltrans has directed motorist to continue on northbound I-805 to Murray Ridge Road, turn left on Murray Ridge Road, then head south on the southbound I-805 on-ramp to the eastbound I-8 connector.

The scheduled maintenance could change if there is inclement weather or traffic incidents. Caltrans said travelers can check QuickMap online for real-time traffic information, such as road closures due to construction and maintenance activities.