AN I-5 off-ramp will be closed Thursday night, said Caltrans.

SAN DIEGO — The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to La Jolla Parkway will be closed for construction work Thursday night.

Caltrans says maintenance crews will be finalizing a new concrete barrier that has replaced a guardrail on the approach to the bridge. Officials says this final step will install new asphalt drainage curbs to complete the project.

The ramp will be close Thursday from 9 p.m. to Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Caltrans has advised drivers looking to access La Jolla Parkway to continue north on I-5, exit at La Jolla Village Drive, turn left onto La Jolla Scenic Drive, then turn right onto La Jolla Parkway.

According to officials, traffic delays may occur during these timeframes. Caltrans has encouraged travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised drivers to check their QuickMap.

According to Caltrans, the maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.