CARLSBAD, Calif. — A pursuit through North County of a driver suspected of being under the influence ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Carlsbad Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit was initiated just after 9:15 p.m. after a deputy from SDSO’s North Coastal Sheriff’s Station saw a black Toyota sedan that appeared to be unable to maintain lanes. According to SDSO, the deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield.

A pursuit ensued, with the deputy following the car onto northbound Interstate 5 and surface streets. According to SDSO, the driver of the Toyota allegedly ran several red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road for brief stretches.

At some point, the deputy stopped his pursuit of the vehicle. However, as they approached the intersection of La Costa Avenue and El Camino Real in Carlsbad’s La Costa neighborhood, the deputy spotted the Toyota involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

According to SDSO, the first vehicle, which was occupied by a 41-year-old man, went off the road as a result of the collision. The second, occupied by two 18-year-old men, remained on the road.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by authorities as 40-year-old Lindsay Roberts, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters on scene. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of several broken bones.

The 41-year-old man received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, SDSO said. The two teenagers were evaluated on scene by firefighters and appeared to be uninjured.

Roberts was arrested on suspicion of felony evading. According to SDSO, she also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

The exact cause of events with the collision remains under investigation at this time. Authorities said deputies will be conducting the criminal investigation into the incident while the Carlsbad Police Department will be handling the traffic collision.