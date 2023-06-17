An Encinitas man was killed in a rear-end collision Friday night near Lake Hodges, authorities said.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Encinitas man was killed in a rear-end collision Friday night near Lake Hodges, authorities said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers reported that a white Dodge Charger nearly collided head-on into them as they responded to complaints about a party in a neighborhood north of Kit Carson Park around 10:45 p.m.

A short time later, EPD says another officer spotted the Charger traveling at a high rate of speed south on Via Ranch Parkway toward Interstate 15. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but police say the driver ran a red light and accelerated to over 100 mph in a suspected attempt to flee.

According to authorities, a crash then occurred on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serenas Drive. EPD says the driver of the Charger, a 17-year-old boy, rear-ended the 60-year-old man’s vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where authorities say he was pronounced deceased a short time later. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to EPD, the 17-year-old suspect, an Escondido resident, fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short distance away. He was arrested and transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is now facing charges of vehicle homicide, felony evading police and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers are conducting an investigation into the party to identify the host and whether that person bears any criminal culpability for providing alcohol to the 17-year-old suspect.

The crash is being investigated by EPD Officer Adan Martinez. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at (760) 839-4465.