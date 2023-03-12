SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed Saturday after striking a tree during a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Santa Fe, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old man from Encinitas was driving a silver Toyota Matrix eastbound in the 16200 block of Rambla De Las Flores around 3:45 p.m. when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the roadway and collided into a tree.

CHP, fire officials and paramedics responded to the scene; however, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has been released at this time.

The roadway was affected for roughly two hours while officials investigated the scene.

CHP says it’s still not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor that may have contributed to the cause of this crash.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have

witnessed the incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.