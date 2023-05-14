A man was killed in a single-car collision in North County on Saturday night, authorities said.

VISTA, Calif. — A man was killed in a single-car collision in North County on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from their Vista station responded to a crash on North Melrose Drive, near the intersection of Tatum Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Based on their preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s department says a black Mercedes-Benz sedan was driving southbound on North Melrose Drive when it veered off the west side of the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and authorities say it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Vista Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.