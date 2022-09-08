VISTA, Calif. — A vegetation fire that broke out in North County Thursday has prompted officials to shutdown freeway lanes, fire officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Vista Fire, started around 11:15 a.m. off state Route 76 near East Vista Way and Old River Road near the communities of Vista and Bonsall.

Units with North County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire San Diego are assisting firefighters with Vista Fire Department to put out the brush fire, which has grown to two acres, fire officials said.

The forward rate of spread of the fire had been stopped as of 12:10 p.m., with crews remaining on scene to mop up the area, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Westbound lanes of SR-76 at Vista Way were closed, according to California Highway Patrol.

Traffic has also been closed for the westbound lanes of Mission Avenue at Old River Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.