An aerial view of vehicles driving at sunrise on I-15 amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020 in Barstow, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Motorists traveling between Southern California and Las Vegas will soon get some relief from traffic congestion as a new shoulder lane opens up on Aug. 27

The California Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will open a “part-time” lane on the southbound I-15, which will be available to commuters on select days of the week.

The lane will be available every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the department announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Nevada Department of Transportation also confirmed the news on X. and said the lane will extend past the California/ Nevada state border during the hours of operation.

For those who want to bypass driving to Sin City altogether, another mode of transportation could soon be available.

Construction on the highly anticipated bullet train that will transport Southern California residents to Las Vegas is expected to start in 2023 after Brightline, the company behind the project, inked a deal with a coalition of major labor unions in March.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026 or 2027, the International Railway Journey reported.