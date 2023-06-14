SAN DIEGO — Commute times are about to decrease by half for some motorists who travel on Interstate 5, according to Caltrans and the San Diego Association of Governments.

Four additional miles of carpool lanes will open Wednesday in North County on the I-5 south going from Oceanside to Carlsbad.

This is part of a nearly $900 million project that will add up to 13 miles of carpool lanes. According to Caltrans, drivers who use the fast lanes, or high-occupancy vehicles (HOV), will save at least 50 percent of commute time during peak travel hours.

Caltrans says this milestone completes the Build North Coast Corridor (NCC) program, which transportation officials described as on “one of the largest infrastructure improvement projects in the San Diego region.”

Motorists traveling in North County will now have expanded access to carpool lanes in each direction from State Route (SR) 78 in Oceanside to Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

“This construction project delivers groundbreaking expanded multimodal capacity to the region, in line with our goals of building a quicker, more equitable, and cleaner transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “These lanes will encourage more carpooling and increase vehicle occupancy along a major corridor in San Diego’s North County.”

Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner also commented on the improvement. She said, “The completion of these vital HOV lanes is a win for North County. Thanks to collaboration of SANDAG and Caltrans, along with the combination of federal, state, and local funding, the completed 13-mile stretch will give carpoolers a safe and reliable option to get where they need to go throughout the North Coast Corridor while reducing emissions.”

According to Caltrans, funding for this HOV lanes extension project, which totaled $79 million, included state and federal funding sources like SANDAG TransNet, the regional half-cent sales tax, and funds from Senate Bill (SB) 1.

FOX 5’s Misha Dibono contributed to this report.