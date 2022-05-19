SAN DIEGO — New bike lanes will soon be appearing in Kearny Mesa starting late this summer.

The City of San Diego plans to add bike lanes to Convoy Street, Balboa Avenue and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

“Currently, the city is working on retaining a contractor to perform the paving and striping work on Convoy, with anticipation of initiating the work by late summer or early fall of this calendar year. Paving on Balboa and Clairemont is scheduled to take place during the first quarter of next year,” said Anthony Santacroce, senior public information officer with the City of San Diego.

The San Diego Bike Coalition hosted meetings this week to let the public know about the incoming changes.

“At those meetings the city program manager gave a presentation about what the plans for the roads are just to inform the community to make sure no one is surprised when those plans do go in,” said Will Rhatigan, bike advocate with SD Bike Coalition.

Rhatigan was concern over parking brought up at the meetings, but the majority are in support for safer bike lanes for cyclists.

The plans for the bike lanes, a part of Kearny Mesa Community Plan, approved back in 2020.

“When more information becomes available, we will continue to reach out and inform the community on what to expect as we connect our city with safer cycling and mobility options,” Santacroce said.