Naval security exercise could cause traffic delays

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Beginning Monday, the Navy is conducting a large-scale force protection training exercise at installations across the country, including San Diego-area bases.

Held annually, Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield is intended to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel to respond to threats to installations and units. It is not a response to specific threats, but is regularly scheduled for practical experience and learning.

The exercise will run through Feb. 12.

According to a Navy statement, measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base and station operations, but during the second week, particularly Feb. 9-10, “there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.” Area residents may also see increased security activity associated with the exercise.

These delays could impact visitors to bases, including exchange and commissary shoppers, family services clients and individuals with medical clinic appointments.

Naval Medical Center San Diego patients, visitors and hospital staff may also experience significant delays and increased traffic. Patients are advised to arrive at least 45 minutes early for scheduled medical appointments.