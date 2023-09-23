EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police recovered four additional stolen vehicles and made five more arrests last weekend with the assistance of license plate reading cameras, authorities said.

The first arrests were made Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:45 p.m., according to the El Cajon Police Department. Officers made the arrests after finding a stolen Dodge Durano near Graves and Broadway after receiving alerts from automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras.

Bobby Jenkins, a 32-year-old El Cajon resident, was arrested on suspicion for the stolen vehicle and another auto theft warrant, authorities said. A 23-year-old passenger in the car, Carlie Bitticks, was also arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges.

The second incident was on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:15 p.m. According to ECPD, officers found a stolen utility trailer after receiving ALPR alerts.

Officers arrested Scott Butler, 64-year-old El Cajon resident, on suspicion of having the stolen trailer and methamphetamine for sale. A 45-year-old El Cajon resident, Mary Brewster, was also arrested for suspected methamphetamine possession.

The next day, officers recovered another stolen vehicle, a 2004 Infiniti G35, after receiving an ALPR alert around 5:30 p.m., according to ECPD. No arrest was made with the discovery of this car.

On Monday, Sept. 18, officers identified another stolen vehicle, a 2004 Volvo S60, after receiving an ALPR alert. ECPD unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver, leading to a short pursuit. In the course of the chase, the driver abandoned the vehicle to flee on foot, authorities said.

With the assistance of the SDSO helicopter, police found out the drier had run into a nearby apartment. ECPD officers surrounded the apartment and were able to convince the driver to come out.

Law enforcement arrested Angel Morales, a 31-year-old San Diego resident, on suspicion of several charges, including a separate auto theft warrant.

These arrests come after El Cajon ramped up its license plate reading program last month, introducing 40 new cameras to streets throughout the city. The neighboring city of San Diego has also approved a similar program, which is expected to be deployed as early as fall.

Since their introduction to the El Cajon, the ALPR cameras have assisted police in resolving numerous incidents throughout the city, including the locating of the suspect in an armed robbery and the recovery of a stolen motorhome.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.