San Diego Fire-Rescue officials work to extricate two people following a crash in North Park on March 4, 2023. (Photo: SIDEO)

SAN DIEGO — Multiple people were injured Saturday after a two-vehicle crash left one car on its side with two people trapped inside, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a call reporting a traffic accident in North Park came in around 8:30 p.m. It was later upgraded to a vehicle rescue once first responders found the trapped individuals at the intersection of Park Blvd and University Avenue.

Both people were safely extricated and transported to a local hospital, according to SDFD.

Officials say three people from the second vehicle involved were also taken to a hospital.

The nature of their injuries is unknown but SDFD said all five people were evaluated and transported to receive care.