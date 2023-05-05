FOX 5’s view at the scene of a crash on I-8 on May 5, 2023.

SAN DIEGO — A multi-vehicle crash scattered debris across westbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to an alert from California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on the right shoulder near the Taylor Street ramp, prompting lanes closures that backed up traffic to State Route 163, a SIG alert noted. The left two lanes have since reopened, according to an updated alert.

CHP information shows there were 15 tows requested at the scene, however, the exact number of vehicles involved in this incident has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.