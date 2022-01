SAN DIEGO (CNS) – At least one person died Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in San Diego.

The crash took place about 5:10 p.m. on Miramar Way and the Escondido (15) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on any other injuries.

The gender and age of the victim is unknown. It appears the person died at the scene.

The crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes on the 15 Freeway.

