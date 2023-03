SAN Diego — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to multi-car collision on Interstate 8 nears Friars Road Friday shortly before noon.

The collision has prompted authorities to temporarily shutdown I-8 at Friars Road. The affected area has since reopened.

At this time, details on the circumstances surrounding the collision are limited.

FOX 5 is on the scene and will provide more information as they are confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.