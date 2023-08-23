SAN DIEGO — A multi-vehicle collision backed up traffic on northbound Interstate 805 Wednesday morning.

At 6:43 a.m., Caltrans San Diego announced the left three lanes south of El Cajon Boulevard were blocked due to a crash.

Shortly after 7 a.m., SkyFOX captured the scene with a tow truck appearing to take off with the last two vehicles involved in the incident.

California Highway Patrol could also be seen at the crash site.

Traffic in the area was significantly backed up.

Around 7:17 a.m., Caltrans announced those lanes have since reopened.

Details surrounding the multi-vehicle collision are limited at this time.