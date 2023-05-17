SAN DIEGO — San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus riders are being asked to plan ahead as dozens of bus operators are on now on strike.

As of Wednesday morning, the work stoppage is affecting the South Bay Bus Division with 33% of MTS bus routes being impacted.

Buses like the one that comes through Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach was delayed as a result. Route 934 is one of many routes on MTS’ list of routes that could impacted.

Outside of the MTS bus yard in Chula Vista Wednesday, dozens of employees were holding signs and walking the picket line. They are asking for better working conditions and pay.

Negotiations between MTS contractor Transdev and its bus operators have failed so far.

At one point, when the strike started Tuesday afternoon, drivers walked away from their buses at the end of their shift and left management to park the buses inside the facility.

Union leaders say this strike is expected to last 20 days

“We are going through negotiations with the company which we have exhausted negotiations to the point where the company gave us the last best and final, which was voted down. We also had a strike authorization vote which is 100% to strike, that’s why we’re here,” said Jose Puga, Vice President of Teamsters Local 683.

Bus routes out of the South Bay Division that could be affected include: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

If the work stoppage continues, weekday minibus routes 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985 could be impacted. On weekends, 832, 833, 838, 945, 965 Saturday service and 832, 833, 838 routes on Sundays may be affected.

Passengers are recommended to check the MTS Alerts & Detours webpage for updates and most accurate service information.

MTS Trolley services are not affected by this workers strike.