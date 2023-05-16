MTS bus drivers strike outside its South Bay Division in Chula Vista on May 16, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A Metropolitan Transit System work stoppage may impact several bus routes across San Diego, transportation officials said.

A rally broke out Tuesday as bus drivers were seen picketing outside of the MTS South Bay transportation service, located at 3610 Main Street in Chula Vista, due to ongoing negotiations between Transdev and its bus operators.

Bus routes out of the South Bay Division that could be affected include: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

If the work stoppage continues, weekday minibus routes 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985 could be impacted. On weekends, 832, 833, 838, 945, 965 Saturday service and 832, 833, 838 routes on Sundays may be affected.

The East County Bus Division service, which is also operated by Transdev, may be impacted as well.

Minibus and Access service operated by First Transit is also experiencing a work stoppage, with a possible interruption of service as early as Wednesday.

Passengers are recommended to check the MTS Alerts & Detours webpage for updates and most accurate service information.

“We apologize for the delay in service and encourage riders to make alternative transportation plans when available,” the MTS said in a news release.