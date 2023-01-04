EL CAJON, Calif. — A 57-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on an El Cajon roadway, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 10:41 a.m. at 581 El Cajon Blvd., where the motorized scooter rider was trapped underneath a 2000 Black Dodge Ram truck, Lt. Darrin Forster with the El Cajon Police Department stated in a news release. Passersby rushed to aid the man, using floor jacks to lift the truck off him.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim unconscious, according to Forster. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the scooter rider made an unsafe turn into the path of the truck. Driving under the influence is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The scooter rider’s identity is known, but police are withholding his name pending notification from the family.

The driver of the truck did not leave the scene and has been fully cooperative with police.

If there is anyone with information regarding the collision, please call the El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.