SAN DIEGO – A motorist who died this week after crashing into a trash truck on a San Diego freeway was publicly identified Tuesday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 24-year-old Gerardo Becerra as the lone occupant of a Ford Fusion sedan that crashed into the commercial trash truck Monday on state Route 163 north of Friars Road. Becerra was traveling northbound at high speed, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman, and collided with the back of the truck in the slower right-hand lane.

At the time, the truck had its hazard lights on for “unknown reasons” and was traveling at a low speed in the lane, the medical examiner’s office said.

Becerra suffered major trauma from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. The result badly crumpled the front of Becerra’s vehicle, which sat on the freeway for more than an hour after the crash while investigators were on the scene.

Becerra’s official cause of death and the factors contributing to it are still being determined, but his next of kin was notified by crash investigators.

No further details were shared.