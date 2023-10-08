CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A 20-year-old Oceanside resident was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers from the CHP Oceanside Area responded to reports of a collision on northbound I-5, south of the CHP San Onofre Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility/ US Border Patrol Checkpoint.

CHP says a 20-year-old from Oceanside was riding a black Yamaha R1 motorcycle in the northbound lanes of I-5. Ahead of the Yamaha, CHP says a 22-year-old Oceanside resident was riding a Honda CBR600RR motorcycle.

For reasons still under investigation, authorities say the Yamaha collided into the rear of the Honda motorcycle, which caused both riders to be thrown from their motorcycles.

According to CHP, the rider of the Yamaha was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the rider of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The identity of the Yamaha rider will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the cause of this collision, CHP said. An investigation into the cause of collision is ongoing.

CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.