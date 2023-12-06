SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday evening after striking a guardrail in San Pasqual, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an 18-year-old man was riding a ’09 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the 19200 block of San Pasqual Valley Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist failed to negotiate the bend in the road as it turned to the right and continued mostly straight, crossing over the westbound lane. The man then struck a guardrail along the northside of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was ejected and came to rest about 90 feet east of the guardrail, police explained. He sustained an open leg fracture and multiple abrasions, though his injuries are not considered life threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.