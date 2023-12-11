SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Mission Valley West Sunday night, according to San Diego police.

The collision was reported around 6:16 p.m. near 600 Hotel Circle West, SDPD said in a release on Monday.

According to officers, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was traveling in the eastbound lane of Hotel Circle South when a Suzuki SV650 collided into the vehicle’s right rear-end.

The motorcycle driver, identified as a 67-year-old man, suffered a fractured femur, SDPD said. No injuries were reported by the 52-year-old woman who was driving the van.

Authorities said fault is still being determined. An investigation into the incident by SDPD’s Traffic Division remains ongoing.

SDPD encourages anyone with information related to the crash to call the Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.