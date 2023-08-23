Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with vehicle in San Pasqual, authorities said.

A 26-year-old man was riding a BMW S1000 motorcycle northbound around 2 p.m. at 13900 San Pasqual Rd. when for unknown reasons the motorcycle crossed over into the southbound lanes of the roadway, the San Diego Police Department explained.

At that same time, police say a 46-year-old man was driving a Toyota RAV4 southbound on San Pasqual Road. The Toyota collided with the motorcycle, ejecting the rider.

According to SDPD, the rider sustained injuries to his left leg and internal organs. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with life threatening injruies.

SDPD’s Traffic Division units responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.