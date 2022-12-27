EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was hospitalized Saturday after slamming his motorcycle into a vehicle at a stop light in the El Cajon area, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:07 p.m. eastbound on Bradley Avenue, located over state Route 67, when the 62-year-old Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, traveling at an unknown rate of speed, collided into the back of a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan at a red traffic signal, Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Tuesday.

The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from his vehicle, according to Garrow. He was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 30-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries while his passengers, a 29-year-old woman and two kids, were not injured.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.