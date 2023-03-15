WINTER GARDENS, Calif. — A motorcyclist crashed head-on into a car Tuesday near Lakeside, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Riverview Avenue near Lemon Crest Drive in the Winter Gardens area, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Wednesday. An 18-year-old riding a black 1985 Yamaha motorcycle in the northbound lane lost control, slamming into a 2012 Toyota Camry traveling in the southbound lane, per CHP.

“The Yamaha continued, out of control, and the rider was ejected onto the roadway and struck by the Toyota,” Grieshaber said.

The motorcyclist, a West Virginia resident, was taken to a hospital with major injuries while the Toyota Lakeside driver suffered minor injuries, according to law enforcement.