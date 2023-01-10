JAMUL, Calif. — A man who lost control of his motorcycle suffered major injuries Saturday in Jamul, according to law enforcement.

The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. eastbound on Honey Springs Road, located west of Deerhorn Valley Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jared Grieshabe stated in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities said a 55-year-old San Diego man was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson when he failed to “properly negotiate a curve in the road,” causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and be ejected.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Grieshabe confirmed alcohol was a factor in the collision.