SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday in a crash in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7:43 p.m. at 6200 Federal Boulevard, San Diego police told FOX 5.

Police say the motorcyclist, who got discharged from the Marines Friday, was traveling westbound when a vehicle pulled out and did a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, per SDPD.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.