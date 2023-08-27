OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 29-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Oceanside earlier this month has been identified, medical officials said.

Brandon Reyes of Oceanside was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred on Aug. 8 on westbound State Route 78, according to California Highway Patrol.

While Reyes was traveling on SR-78, he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected as he got closer to the transition road to northbound Interstate Route 5, authorities said.

Moments later, a driver of a Mitsubishi sports utility vehicle, who did not see Reyes and the motorcycle, hit the motorcycle and then stopped to see the motorcyclist on the ground, per CHP.

When first responders arrived, Reyes was taken to the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead.