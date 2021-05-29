Motorcyclist killed on I-8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Saturday on eastbound Interstate 8 west of Mountain Springs Road.

The traffic collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and the motorcyclist was found unconscious on the right shoulder, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

All lanes of eastbound I-8 were shut down at 3 p.m., the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was dispatched to the scene at 3:41 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

