SAN DIEGO – An Iowa man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 15 Friday, announced the CHP on Tuesday.

The wreck took place sometime before 10:47 p.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of I-15, just south of State Route 56, according to Jesse Matias, CHP public information officer.

Matias said a 22-year-old Iowa man was ejected from his Harley Davidson motorcycle after crashing into a Toyota sedan.

The motorcyclist later died from his injuries.

The Toyota was also hit by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV. The vehicle pileup caused officers to close several lanes of the interstate for five hours as they investigated, CHP said.

CHP officials do not know if the motorcyclist was driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

All the other drivers involved in the wreck were not injured, according to officials, and none of them are suspected of being under the influence during the time of the incident.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated by the CHP. The name of the motorcyclist killed has not been released.