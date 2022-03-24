SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old San Diego man riding on a Yamaha motorcycle was killed in a crash Wednesday in the North County area, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol said the three-vehicle collision happened around 3:36 p.m. on eastbound Camino del Norte, just east of Camino San Bernardo, in 4S Ranch.

“The motorcycle rider was attempting to pass traffic when it struck the rear of a black BMW sedan causing the rider to be ejected and was then subsequently struck by a Nissan Altima,” Captain Taylor Cooper stated.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

Cooper says the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification from the family as the cause of the crash is still under investigation by CHP San Diego Area.