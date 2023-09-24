DULZURA, Calif. — A San Diego man was killed Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 94, said California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:49 a.m., authorities say the 28-year-old motorcyclist was driving a 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R westbound on SR-94, east of Roma Road in the unincorporated area of Dulzura.

Preliminary investigation and physical evidence suggests the rider failed to negotiate the curvature of the roadway, CHP explained. As a result, the man traveled off the road where he was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported by air ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where authorities say he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

According to CHP, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer Jared Grieshaber at (619) 401-2000.