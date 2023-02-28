POTRERO, Calif. — A motorcyclist struck by a vehicle on State Route 94 in East County was identified, San Diego County medical officials said.

Ellis James Woodall, 37, of Jacumba Hot Springs, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The crash occurred Feb. 19 around 8 p.m. when Woodall’s Kawasaki motorcycle collided with the van in front of him as the vehicle slowed and initiated a U-turn maneuver crossing into the eastbound lanes of traffic at the Bell Valley Truck Trail intersection in Potrero, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact of the collision caused the victim to be ejected from the motorcycle and become pinned beneath the van, authorities said.

The driver of the van did stop and called authorities after the crash.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced Woodall dead due to obvious trauma.