DULZURA, Calif. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on State Route 94 in late September has been identified, local medical officials said.

Drexel Ivan Autor Orgeta, 28, of Chula Vista, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

On the morning of Sept. 23, Orgeta was driving a 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R westbound on SR-94, east of Roma Road in the unincorporated area of Dulzura, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the eastbound lanes, according to California Highway Patrol. While traveling in the wrong direction, he hit a sign and was ejected from the motorcycle.

First responders airlifted Orgeta to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The manner of his death has been determined as an accident, per the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer Jared Grieshaber at (619) 401-2000.