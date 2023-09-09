SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a solo-vehicle collision in a Point Loma neighborhood Saturday morning, San Diego police said.

Around 6 a.m., the motorcyclist, identified as a man in his mid-20s was traveling westbound on Chatsworth Boulevard through Loma Portal on his 2007 Harley Davidson bike, according to law enforcement.

As he neared the intersection with Clove Street, authorities said he crossed into the eastbound lanes after failing to get around a curve in the road. After cutting over to the other side of the road, the motorcyclist collided with the south, raised curb line of Chatsworth Boulevard.

The rider, who was ejected from the vehicle in the collision, sustained life-threatening injuries and was declared dead on scene. According to SDPD, the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There were no other motorists involved in the crash, authorities said.

The series of events that led to the crash remain under investigation by the SDPD Traffic Division. At this stage, it is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.