SkyFOX over a deadly motorcycle crash near the San Pasqual Valley area on Sept. 1, 2023. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist attempting to pass a semi gas truck near the San Pasqual Valley area was killed in a crash Friday, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 2:44 p.m. on San Pasqual Valley Road, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release.

According to law enforcement, a 36-year-old man was riding a BMW R1250 motorcycle traveling westbound on San Pasqual Valley Road when he tried to pass a semi gas truck on a sharp turn.

The motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle, hitting a large rock and then colliding with the gas truck, per SDPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.