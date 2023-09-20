PINE VALLEY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed after falling about 100 feet down an embankment in Pine Valley Sunday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old man from San Diego was driving a motorcycle around 1:25 p.m. southbound on Sunrise Highway, about 1.5 miles north of Old Highway 80, when the crash occurred.

The man was traveling at an unknown rate of speed when he reportedly failed to negotiate a left curve in the road, according to physical evidence in the preliminary investigation.

As a result, CHP says the motorcycle collided with the guardrail along the west edge of the road. The man was ejected, causing him to fall down an embankment.

The motorcyclist was transported by helicopter to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where CHP says he succumbed to his injuries. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Officials say it’s unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. An investigation remains ongoing.