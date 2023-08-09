OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday after he crashed his motorcycle and was hit by another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, around 11 p.m. a 29-year-old man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on the westbound State Route 78 transition ramp to northbound Interstate 5 when he went down in the lanes for reasons unknown.

A short time later, a 69-year-old man driving a Mitsubishi Outlander collided with the motorcyclist after driving onto the transition ramp, CHP Public Information Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

First responders transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. The driver of the Mitsubishi was not injured.

CHP said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor to the cause of the collision at this time.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact CHP’s Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.