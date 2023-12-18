RAMONA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend in a crash in Ramona, authorities said.

The collision occurred Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Highland Valley Rd., located east of Bandy Canyon Rd., Officer Jared Grieshaber with California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

A 62-year-old man riding a 2017 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle was traveling on Highland Valley Road when a 2019 Toyota Camry, driven by a 20-year-old man, was exiting the driveway in front of the motorcyclist, according to authorities. As the motorcyclist tried to avoid crashing into the vehicle, he collided into the right front bumper of the Toyota, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.

The rider, of La Mesa, was taken to the hospital where he died due to his injuries. The driver of the Toyota, from San Marcos, was not injured. CHP has not identified either individual at this time.

Authorities do not believe driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.