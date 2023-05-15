ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was killed Sunday night after he crashed his motorcycle in North County, the Escondido Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Escondido Boulevard, north of Washington Avenue.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist left the roadway and struck a light pole, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the man unresponsive and administered CPR before medics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It is not yet known if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to officials.

The identity of the man has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Office Jake Houchin at 760-839-4704.