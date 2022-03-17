ENCINITAS, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash with a vehicle in Encinitas, authorities said.

At about 3:50 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the crash that happened on North Coast Highway 101 near Grandview Street. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

The sheriff’s department closed a portion of the highway to traffic while investigators were on the scene.

No further information was yet available.

