LA MESA, Calif. — A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed last week in a crash on Interstate 8 in the La Mesa area, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:48 p.m. on the westbound I-8, located east of Jackson Drive, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on I-8 at an unknown speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and overturned, causing the rider to be ejected, according to law enforcement.

CHP confirmed the death of motorcyclist at the scene. His name has not been disclosed at this time. He was identified as a San Diego resident.

Authorities believe driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.