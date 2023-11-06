SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 5 near Sorrento Valley, authorities said.

As of 9:57 p.m., all lanes on Interstate 5 southbound, located north of Interstate 805, have been temporarily closed due to the collision, the California Department of Transportation said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The crash occurred around 9:02 p.m. on I-5 south between I-805 Northern Split and Sorrento Valley Rd./Exit 30, according to the San Diego Traffic Report.

No other details have been released about the collision.

