SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist died last week when his motorcycle collided with a car on Interstate 5, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:33 p.m. on May 28 on I-5 southbound just north of L Street, per the California Highway Patrol.

According to law enforcement, the 47-year-old old man riding a Harley Davidson was traveling on I-5 when he struck a Nissan sedan and was ejected from the motorcycle.

First responders took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as Gabriel John Novello, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on its website.

His manner of death was determined as an “accident,” medical officials said.