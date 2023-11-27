CAMPO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in the Campo area, authorities said.

The collision occurred Thursday, Nov. 23, around 5:28 p.m. on Sheridan Rd., located west of Custer Rd, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

According to authorities, a 45-year-old man driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Sheridan Rd. when his vehicle crossed over the into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old man.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries while the driver of the Jeep left the scene, per CHP.

On Friday, authorities found and arrested the 45-year-old hit-and-run suspect, who was not identified, at a home in Campo. He was booked into San Diego County Jail.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification from the family.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, they are asked to reach out to the El Cajon CHP office at 619-401-2000.