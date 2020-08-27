Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 41-year-old Las Vegas man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a concrete guardrail on a freeway connector ramp in La Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on the connector ramp from eastbound Interstate 8 to northbound state Route 125, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

A man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he allowed the bike to veer to the right and strike a concrete guardrail, Christy said. The impact ejected the rider off of the motorcycle, over the guardrail and onto the traffic lanes of westbound I-8.

The rider, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the victim was a 41-year-old man from Las Vegas.